YouTubers Myka Stauffer & Husband James Will Not Face Charges After Probe Into Adopted Son’s Well-Being

Sounds like the Stauffers are from the hook!

According to be able to reports, YouTube star Myka Stauffer and husband James will NOT encounter charges inside the welfare circumstance over the used son they will recently chose to give up. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said about Monday it had shut down the case contrary to the family and figured Huxley, children with autism that the Stauffers adopted coming from China inside 2017, will be “safe with a new family.”

Related: Kelly Clarkson Will Come Out Of Divorce ‘A Stronger Person’

The division also contributed a statement on Twitter referencing typically the influencer’s engagement in the case. It read:

“The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation related to a local adoption process, which has been highly publicized in the news and social media by other interested parties. The case is closed without any charges.”

So good news after that! The Stauffers weren’t harassing or responsible toward the kid: they’re merely painfully unaware!

As we documented, officials first introduced an investigation in to the well-being regarding Huxley at the begining of June following concerns had been voiced adopting the Stauffers’ statement they positioned the child inside the care of a fresh family. In an mental video, James and Myka, who are mother and father to 4 other kids, admitted they will couldn’t supply the medical care Huxley needed. According to the vloggers, Huxley offers level a few autism plus sensory digesting disorder, and exhibited much better behavioral concerns than they will ever revealed on digital camera.

Related: Khloé Kardashian Has A new Secret Weapon For Potty Training True Thompson!

In respond to the reaction, repercussion, Myka presented fans a long apology information last week, acknowledging she has been “naive” about how precisely much of a challenge raising children with autism would be, which she “needed even more training” to be able to successfully combine the boy’s life plus daily needs into her very own family’s plan.

She wrote:

“I want to first apologize for the uproar and take full responsibility for all of the hurt that I have caused. This decision has caused so many people heartbreak and I’m sorry for letting down so many women that looked up to me as a mother. I’m sorry for the confusion and pain I have caused, and I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning. I could have never anticipated the incidents which occurred on a private level to ever have happened, and I was trying my best to navigate the hardest thing I have ever been through.”

As for the rumours that the girl and James had mare like a financial plan in taking on Huxley, typically the Ohio indigenous added:

“We did not adopt a child to gain wealth. While we did receive a small portion of money from videos featuring Huxley and his journey, every penny and much more went back into his care. Getting Huxley the care and services he needed was very expensive and we made sure he got every service, and resource we could possibly find. We love Huxley and know that this was the right decision for him and his future. Praying that Huxley only has the best future in the entire world.”

At least we realize he’s inside safe fingers now! Thoughts??