YouTuber Under Fire For Giving Up Autistic Adopted Chinese Son After YEARS Of Making Monetized Content With Him

A brand new investigative report has uncovered the story of a preferred YouTuber who apparently gave away her adopted son to a brand new household because of unspecified “behavioral issues.”

Published by BuzzFeed News, the article detailed social media star Myka Stauffer‘s experience filming her adopted Chinese son Huxley extensively on her family channel. Now, fans and readers are questioning Stauffer’s ethics after it was revealed she unceremoniously positioned Huxley with a brand new household, regardless of making monetized movies for a number of years with him as an toddler and toddler.

Related: Foster Child’s Classmates Visit Family Court To Support His Adoption!

In all, she produced no less than 27 vids detailing the adoption journey and her path to bringing him over to the United States, from 2017 onward. Stauffer, who has been vlogging together with her husband James since 2014, didn’t return a request for remark from the information web site.

All the clips had been monetized on Stauffer’s two YouTube channels, which mixed have acquired over 1 million subscribers within the six years she’s been working to construct her viewers on the social community. In a few of the ones with Huxley, Stauffer would plug fundraisers she’d organized for the kid’s unspecified well being wants.

In one case, she instructed viewers that each $5 donated to her would unlock a distinct piece of a 1,000-piece puzzle displaying a previously-unreleased image of the younger boy. In one other sponsored video, Myka explicitly stated she’d be utilizing the proceeds from her YouTube advertisements in the direction of the price of the adoption itself. Stauffer’s hottest video to this point, from October 2017, was the compilation clip displaying Huxley’s precise adoption; that video has acquired greater than 5.5 million views to this point.

From there, Stauffer’s star took off within the vlogging group, as she launched increasingly more content material surrounding his journey, together with journey to the United States and residing changes as soon as right here. Though issues had been tough on occasion — Myka opened up in regards to the struggles of parenting an autistic adopted youngster in a 2019 interview, for instance — the younger mother acquired extra viewers and alternatives as her profile continued to develop.

Related: Jada Pinkett Smith Gets VERY Real About Interracial Adoption

Huxley persistently appeared in movies and on Instagram till early 2020 when followers started to note in February that it’d been some time since they noticed him on her social channels. It’s right here the place essentially the most damning indictment of Stauffer’s actions begins; because the outlet reviews, after the “hardest” Mother’s Day of her life, Myka fan accounts started to query the YouTuber publicly in regards to the absence of her adopted son.

From the investigative piece (beneath):

“Some people even started Instagram accounts, like ‘Justice for Huxley,’ and ‘MykaStaufferFan,’ to pressure Myka to answer their questions. The woman from New York who runs the @MykaStaufferFan account told BuzzFeed News she had been following the family for years when she noticed Huxley’s absence. She said when she asked Myka on Instagram, she ‘blocked me immediately.’ ‘I knew if I was going to try to find out what happened to him, I’d need more support to spread the word and get justice for Huxley,’ she said. Her account, where she posted photos and videos of Huxley calling for the Stauffers to address his whereabouts, soon amassed over 600 followers.”

Wow… Definitely not the form of motion you are taking if there’s nothing to cover… simply saying!!!

Then, on Tuesday evening, issues got here to a head when Myka and her husband appeared on digital camera collectively for a full replace on her household. In the video, she additional revealed they’d made the tough determination to position Huxley with one other obtainable household because of the aforementioned “behavioral issues.”

You can watch the total video explaining the household’s state of affairs (beneath):

Now, followers and followers are extraordinarily divided in regards to the fallout from their former son’s departure; many really feel Stauffer’s ache and have proven grace and assist within the feedback, each on that YouTube video and over at her Instagram account.

Others are extra troubled by the truth that Huxley was used as a part of a plan to monetize YouTube content material for years on finish, solely to be dismissed when the going acquired powerful. As you’ll be able to see from the video right here, Stauffer’s declare is that Huxley’s challenges had been far larger than what was proven on digital camera — and that could be true, although not possible to confirm.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Takes Family Vacay To Utah To Escape LA Drama

Many are actually suggesting Stauffer demonetize any movies involving Huxley, as he’s now not a member of their household. The former fan behind the aforementioned @MykaStaufferFan account put it greatest, telling the outlet (beneath):

“I think it would be best for her to step away from YouTube for the time being to reflect on the consequences of her actions and the hurt she has caused the adoption community and parents of special needs children. I feel uneasy about children being on YouTube since there’s always the possibility of exploitation whether or not it’s intentional, and you never know who’s watching on the other side of the screen. It’s unfair to them because they can’t consent to their personal lives being shown to the world.”

Amen to THAT.

To learn your complete, in depth report, please click on HERE.

What do U make of this entire controversy, Perezcious readers? Should Myka step again from vlogging for some time?! Has this entire factor gone too far??

Sound OFF together with your take about all of it down within the feedback (beneath)…