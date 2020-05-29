YouTuber Myka Stauffer Said Adopted Son Was ‘Not Returnable’ In Old Vlog – Plus, Her Lawyers Are Speaking Out Amid Backlash For ‘Rehoming’ Huxley

YouTube character Myka Stauffer‘s dangerous week continues…

As we reported Thursday, the mother and her husband James Stauffer have come beneath intense social media fireplace after “rehoming” a son they adopted from China in 2017. Huxley was despatched to dwell with “a new mommy” after the Stauffers contended one other household can be higher suited to handle his medical points, a choice which brought on an unbelievable uproar on-line.

Well, now Stauffer is combating again — by way of her legal professionals, not less than. After dealing with blistering on-line criticism for the notion that her brood used Huxley’s adoption and medical situation as monetized YouTube content material for years solely to summarily give him up when issues grew to become tough, the vlogger has chosen to reply.

In an announcement first made to People on Thursday night time, the Ohio native’s attorneys stated (beneath):

“In coming to know our clients we know they are a loving family and are very caring parents that would do anything for their children. Since his adoption, they consulted with multiple professionals in the healthcare and educational arenas in order to provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care. Over time, the team of medical professionals advised our clients it might be best for Huxley to be placed with another family.”

Hmmm…

The authorized eagles continued from there, placing a optimistic spin on Huxley’s departure and doubling down on the necessity for “another family” to higher look after him:

“They were forced to make a difficult decision, but it is in fact, the right and loving thing to do for this child … [Additionally, they] never considered placing [Huxley] in the foster system and worked hard to hand-select a family who is equipped to handle Huxley’s needs.”

Well then. We can take a wild guess at how that assertion will probably be obtained by these on-line who took exception to Stauffer’s preliminary conduct right here, however, yeah…

Wait! There’s More!

In a not too long ago-unearthed YouTube clip from January 2017 — simply months earlier than the Stauffers took Huxley in — the embattled mom and vlogger spoke confidently about how her new son can be “not returnable.” Opening up concerning the poor boy’s early medical issues, Myka spoke on to the digicam about her resolve to stay it out, saying:

“If anything, my child is not returnable. So when I heard all of the things that that doctor was telling us, it kind of went in one ear and out the other … He’s our son and that’s that. We’re not gonna trade him in, we’re not gonna return him. He’s our boy.”

Uhhhh… OK!

She continued from there, too, launching into an attention-grabbing hypothetical that, uhhhhh, didn’t show to bear out a lot benefit over time:

“I accepted and took on everything that she said, and I sat down with Jim and I said, ‘You know, worst case situation, if our little boy at one point in his life, he needs to be in a wheelchair and he needed full on care, would you still love him?’ And we without a doubt in our minds, we knew, no matter what state he came to us that we would love him.”

Yeah, so, about that “rehoming” then, Myka… WTF?!

Here’s the complete video from greater than three years in the past, BTW, with Myka’s “not returnable” feedback coming proper within the very first couple of minutes:

“Getting Real”??? Maybe not a lot?! Just saying…

What do U take into consideration this story, Perezcious readers?! It’s been 24 hours now because it first REALLY blew up on-line, how have your ideas developed as extra s**t hits the fan and the fallout continues?! Sound OFF along with your tackle every thing right here down within the feedback (beneath)…