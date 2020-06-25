YouTuber Myka Stauffer Apologizes For Rehoming Adopted Chinese Son & Addresses Rumors They Used Him To ‘Gain Wealth’

Popular family-friendly YouTube star Myka Stauffer is talking out for the primary time for the reason that career-derailing controversy over her resolution to rehome adopted son Huxley.

In a brand new Instagram submit printed on Wednesday night, the viral vlogger pledged to “take full responsibility” for all of the harm and upset she brought about after revealing her resolution to put the Chinese-born boy with one other household.

Related: Fabletics And More Brands Cut Ties With Myka Stauffer Amid Controversy

Opening her prolonged submit together with her penance for the entire subject, the mom of 4 organic kids wrote to followers (beneath):

“I want to first apologize for the uproar and take full responsibility for all of the hurt that I have caused. This decision has caused so many people heartbreak and I’m sorry for letting down so many women that looked up to me as a mother. I’m sorry for the confusion and pain I have caused, and I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning. I could have never anticipated the incidents which occurred on a private level to ever have happened, and I was trying my best to navigate the hardest thing I have ever been through.”

As you’ll recall, the Ohio resident and her husband James first adopted Huxley from China again in 2017.

They went viral a few month in the past after sharing information of their resolution to abruptly place him with a distinct household, main followers and viewers to wonder if they’d merely given up on their dedication to elevating him as one in every of their very own.

The younger mother known as herself “naive” in that regard, and wrote within the apology submit that she “needed more training” to have efficiently built-in the boy’s life and each day wants into that of her family’s schedule. She additionally tried to debunk one of many largest considerations critics have had: whether or not she merely used Huxley’s adoption to additional her channel’s model on the web video platform together with her monetized uploads.

Stauffer denied that, writing:

“We did not adopt a child to gain wealth. While we did receive a small portion of money from videos featuring Huxley and his journey, every penny and much more went back into his care. Getting Huxley the care and services he needed was very expensive and we made sure he got every service, and resource we could possibly find. We love Huxley and know that this was the right decision for him and his future. Praying that Huxley only has the best future in the entire world.”

OK then.

You can learn the complete apology right here:

Since Stauffer’s rehoming reveal, the favored creator has misplaced almost 25,000 subscribers on the video-sharing platform, in keeping with ET.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do U make of this rehoming controversy, particularly now because it’s been just a few weeks and all of the preliminary controversy has died down — are you as upset as ever with Stauffer and her fam? Or do you perceive her aspect of the story right here?

Sound off along with your tackle every thing down within the feedback (beneath)…