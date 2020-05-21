YouTuber Lele Pons Opens Up About Her ‘Severe’ OCD: ‘I Don’t Recognize Myself’

With the coronavirus situation impacting every person’s lives, even more celebrities are opening up about their psychological wellness battles in an initiative to aid others.

YouTube experience Lele Pons has actually taken that an action better with her brand-new YouTube docudrama collection, The Secret Life of Lele Pons The collection draws back the drapes on Pons’s popularity as she steps forward about taking care of OCD, Tourette disorder, ADHD, as well as clinical depression.

The initial episode of the collection is an at risk expedition of the Internet celebrity’s fight with OCD. There are also behind the curtain clips of a few of her therapy, revealing a weeping Pons being trained via her obsessions by a specialist.

In a meeting with Entertainment Tonight, the 23- year-old disclosed that she’s in fact vanished to obtain therapy without any individual recognizing. She stated:

” I have actually been doing that for a very long time, in some cases my followers do not also see when I’m gone. I have actually points gathered, like web content, yet I have actually been to a cattle ranch for a month without any individual[knowing] When it’s actually negative or when there’s an actually large job coming, that could cause a great deal of my things, I go there to prepare myself.”

The YouTuber is in advance in the docudrama about a few of her obsessions, that include doing points in 3s, holding her breath momentarily at once, or changing lights on as well as off. She informed ET:

“Everything is so calculated, it’s insane. When it comes to thoughts, I have fear of, ‘If I don’t do this three times, something bad is going to happen.’ And you really, really, truly believe it. It’s not normal, you know? Because I know for a fact that nothing bad’s going to happen, but the feeling is so there that you actually believe it, it’s just hard.”

Lele attracted a link in between her OCD as well as her unbelievable performance throughout the years, beginning with her success on Vine to her superstardom today. She clarified:

“Like, I’m obsessed with hard work and I’m obsessed with making videos. People are like, ‘Wow, she makes so many videos,’ and I’m like, yup because I can’t stop. There was a point where I’d make three videos a day and if I stopped I felt like my account was gonna be deleted the next day, something bad was gonna happen. So people were like, ‘Wow, she’s such a hardworking person.’ Like, no, it has to do with OCD too.”

Speaking to Billboard, Lele confessed was tough to see her very own docuseries as well as see herself battling:

“It’s very shocking. Right now, I’m not as bad as I was before. Sometimes it just depends on how I’m feeling, what I’m doing, the treatment I’m on that triggers this, and right now, looking at the episodes I’m like, “Wow, was I really that bad?” And I believe, “I’m so strong.” When you’re actually hurting, you do not also understand what you’re doing. Seeing myself act in this way, I simply begin sobbing since I do not recognize myself.”

Ch- ch-check out the initial episode of The Secret Life of Lele Pons (listed below).