YouTuber Jake Paul Was At An Arizona Mall As It Was Being Looted Last Night – And People Are PISSED!

The multi-millionaire viral YouTube star (and extremely controversial determine, to make sure) was outed as being amongst a bunch that was allegedly looting a mall in Scottsdale, Arizona late Saturday evening. It’s unclear whether or not he was there to movie, or take part, or what, however his presence is producing a LOT of debate on social media.

As you may see (under), social media movies from the scene at Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale, Arizona present Paul with what seems to be a videographer and a few others round him, amid a pack of different individuals:

i repeat FUCK JAKE PAUL he’s a millionaire looting whereas individuals are outdoors protesting, getting shot with rubber bullets, teargas, beat by cops and many others. pic.twitter.com/qgNavkNZwy — theodore. (@SUGARClNEMA) May 31, 2020

It’s unclear whether or not Paul was taking part within the alleged looting or not, or whether or not he was merely on the market to see it for himself — and even presumably movie it for his YouTube channel. He hasn’t tweeted or posted on Instagram about any of the protests, or the obvious looting, as of publication of this submit on Sunday morning.

Regardless, simply his very presence on the mall has lots of people feeling a LOT of various methods about it.

One Twitter consumer wrote (under):

“jake paul has a 19 million dollar net worth and a giant platform consisting of mainly kids, and he’s out here looting whilst others get teargassed and beat? f**k off he really isn’t s**t”

Another social media consumer added extra, saying:

“Literal black people are getting arrested for looting during these protests but jake Paul a white man is posting him breaking In fashion square all over social media and nothing’s being done???? WHY???”

And a 3rd particular person added extra:

“i am so fucking angry abt scottsdale fashion square being looted. it was not part of BLM phx metro (black-led + protesting downtown). jake paul + his other rich white friends are capitalizing off of this for attention + notoriety while doing nothing to support the actual movement”

Of course, the preliminary daytime protests throughout the nation on Saturday had been peaceable and completely regulation-abiding. As you little question know, they had been organized in response to the loss of life of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, who died final week whereas being detained the the town’s police division when an officer was caught on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for a number of minutes. That officer has since been arrested and charged with homicide.

What do U guys take into consideration Jake Paul’s presence on the protests — and actually, later, on the alleged mall looting, y’all? Does it assist anyone to have a excessive-profile particular person like that there? Or is he a distraction? What do U take into consideration him displaying up on social media like that?!

Sound OFF about all of it down within the feedback (under)…