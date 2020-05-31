YouTuber Jake Paul Gets Backlash for Filming Looting at Arizona Mall

Click here to read the full article.

YouTuber Jake Paul got here underneath fireplace after a video emerged on Twitter of him being round looters in an Arizona mall on Saturday night time.

The YouTuber posted movies to his Instagram story displaying him protesting outdoors and going through cops who threw tear fuel towards him. He captioned the video “america is in ruins” and “what can we do,” then posted a photograph of his face saying “I’m tear gassed my eyes bleeding.”

Later, a video of looters at the Fashion Square mall in Scottsdale, Ariz., emerged on Twitter and confirmed Paul and others watching injury being to the outside of a P.F. Chang’s restaurant. Someone within the video acknowledges Paul and takes a photograph with him. The similar video later reveals Paul strolling round contained in the mall as extra looting takes place.

YouTube star Jake Paul and his buddies had been caught “looting” and trashing property in a Scottsdale mall final night time amid protests pic.twitter.com/KyrE87TvA9 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 31, 2020

The YouTuber was not seen inflicting injury within the video, however many individuals on Twitter referred to as him out for being across the looting, and his identify grew to become trending on Twitter Sunday morning.

Paul issued an announcement on his Twitter account Sunday, emphasizing that he and his group weren’t looting and merely documenting what was occurring.

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism. For context, we spent the day doing our part to peaceful protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona,” Paul wrote. “We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging. I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed and while it’s not the answer, it’s important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way. We are all doing the best we can to be helpful and raise awareness; this is not the time to attack each other, it’s time to join together and evolve.”

