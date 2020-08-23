The method operandi of crypto scammers vary in each case as it occurs with the rest, however this time, a popular Youtuber who has 2.43 million customers discussed on August 20 how his channel was taken by hackers to introduce an XRP phony free gift project.

According to a video released by David Damasceno, who runs Universo Curioso, cybercriminals took control of his account after getting a contact demand from a private offering him a video modifying tool.

The phony software application was called Zenium Editor, which likewise manages marketing incomes, and when Damasceno downloaded and set up the app, the damage has actually been done. The malware was released, taking control of the channel.

Afterward, his YouTube channel– which speaks about history, science, and secret subjects– got flooded with numerous live broadcasts and tape-recorded videos associated to a phony XRP 100 million free gift, asking users to send out from 2,000 to 150,000 XRP.

But the scammers didn’t have enough by taking the popular channel, as Damasceno declared the hackers asked him for a ransom payment of $10,000 worth in Bitcoin (BTC) if he wished to gain back the ownership of Universo Curioso.

Six hours after the attack, Damasceno reclaimed control of the channel without paying them for the benefit asked, who then continued to eliminate all the videos connected to the rip-off.

YouTube has actually been the focus of the crypto market’s gamers, as individuals like Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, have actually actively implicated YouTube of being irresponsible in removing rip-offs.