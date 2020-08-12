YouTube will let Steven Crowder run ads after year-long suspension for harassment

YouTube is allowing conservative pundit Steven Crowder to monetize his YouTube channel again, more than one year after Crowder was removed from the company’s Partner Program following complaints of homophobic and racist harassment from another creator.

“Creators who are suspended from [YouTube’s Partner Program] can reapply for access, and after careful consideration, we will be reinstating him into the program today,” a YouTube spokesperson told The Verge. “If there are further violations on this channel we will take appropriate action.”

YouTube says Crowder has “taken steps to address the behavior that led to his suspension”

Crowder lost his monetization privileges (which include the ability to run ads) after former Vox.com host and YouTube creator Carlos Maza tweeted a lengthy thread showing instances where Crowder used homophobic language. At first, YouTube decided that Crowder’s content did not violate the company’s harassment policies. As the company faced more pressure, YouTube’s team took action citing a “pattern of egregious actions has harmed the broader community and is against our YouTube Partner Program policies” at the time. Crowder was suspended from June 5th, 2019 until August 12th, 2020. Not all videos will automatically run ads, and videos must comply…