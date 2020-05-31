YouTube will donate $1 million to the Center for Policing Equity

YouTube says it will donate $1 million to the Center for Policing Equity, to exhibit “solidarity against racism and violence.” The Alphabet-owned video platform tweeted that it was pledging the funds “in support of efforts to address social injustice.”

The firm didn’t particularly reference the demonstrations in cities throughout the US over the weekend protesting the dying of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Authorities charged fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s dying, after a video confirmed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as different officers regarded on.

The Center for Policing Equity is a nonprofit research think tank made up of analysis scientists and race and fairness specialists. The group works with police departments utilizing knowledge to handle and alter discriminatory practices.

YouTube has come underneath criticism in the previous for permitting racist and extremist content on its platform. Last June, the firm banned movies selling the superiority of any group as a justification for discrimination towards others primarily based on their age, gender, race, caste, faith, sexual orientation, or veteran standing.

Alphabet, YouTube’s mum or dad firm, had $6.eight billion in revenue on gross sales of $41.2 billion for the first quarter of 2020, and YouTube income rose 33 % to $four billion throughout the quarter.