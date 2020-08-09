YouTube star Nikkie de Jager says she and her fiancé were robbed at gunpoint in their home

On Saturday, de Jager shared a declaration on social media, exposing that she and Drossaers were robbed at gunpoint in their own home.

“Earlier today one of my biggest nightmares became a reality when we got robbed under gunpoint at our own home,” stated the composed message. “Dylan and myself got attacked but physically we’re okay. Mentally it’s a whole other story.”

She worried that the declaration was made to let fans understand that de Jager and her fiancé are “safe.”

“Thank you for understanding as I take the next couple of days to myself,” she concluded.

Local authorities might not be grabbed remark, however on the exact same day, regional cops shared a statement on Twitter regarding a home robbery that possibly included a gun, per Twitter’s translation by means of Google.

The declaration likewise defined that “there are at least 3 perpetrators.”

“One of the residents suffered superficial injuries,” said a follow-up tweet, which likewise described that an examination is underway.

De Jager likewise shared the declaration on Instagram, where a multitude of fans and fellow media characters provided their assistance.

“Nikkie I am so …