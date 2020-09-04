YouTube star Lloyd Cafe Cadena dead at 26

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena. May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time,” the post checks out.

A cause of death is still unidentified. Cadena signed up with YouTube in May 2011, and his videos have actually amassed more than 440 million views.

Cadena’s channel was a location for his fans to view his different sections, consisting of LC Learns, where the comic included his “witty take on daily life situations,” along with Lutobaninat, which is explained on the channel as a “not so typical cooking show where laughter is the main ingredient.”

Cadena likewise delighted in publishing videos including obstacles, tricks, tune covers, parodies, and more.

In his last tweet, composed on Wednesday, Cadena composed, “11:11 Healing for Everyone!”

Fans grieved Cadena’s handing down …