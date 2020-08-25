YouTube Star Landon Clifford Dead At 19 – Read His Wife’s Heartbreaking Statement

Such incredibly sad news.

Landon (*19*), head of the popular YouTube family Cam&Fam has tragically passed away at the age of 19. The young star had been in a coma since August 13 after suffering a brain injury, but sadly, he did not pull through. His wife Camryn (*19*) confirmed his death on social media with a heartbreaking Instagram tribute shared on August 22.

The (*19*) family started their online channel back in 2017 after Landon and Camryn found out they were going to be parents at just 16 years old. Since then, the couple has welcomed two daughters together: Collette Briar (*19*), 2, and baby Delilah Rose (*19*), who was just born in May. Their brood found massive success vlogging about their daily life on the platform with over one million faithful subscribers.

Revealing the awful news to her followers, the young momma wrote:

“August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be. After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle.”

