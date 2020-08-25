YouTube star Landon Clifford dead at 19: ‘He’s looking down on us from heaven,’ wife says

Camryn, also 19, confirmed the sad news on Instagram on Friday, alongside a photo of her hand resting on Landon’s chest while he was in a hospital.

YOUTUBE STAR COREY LA BARRIE DEAD ON 25TH BIRTHDAY AFTER CAR CRASH, DRIVER ARRESTED

“August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be,” the mother of two began her post. “After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle.”

Landon and Camryn shared two daughters: Collette Briar, 2, and Delilah Rose, 3 months.

“He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him,” Camryn continued. “He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle [sic]. He was meant to die old with me.”

NICOLE THEA, PREGNANT YOUTUBE STAR, DEAD AT 24

The star expressed her own grief and shared her intention to teach their daughters of their father’s love.

She concluded: “He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light…