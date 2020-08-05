YouTube star Jake Paul’s California home raided by FBI in connection with ongoing federal investigation

Representatives for Paul did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

JAKE PAUL RESPONDS TO BACKLASH AFTER FANS CRITICIZE THE MILLIONAIRE FOR FILMING LOOTERS IN ARIZONA MALL

Paul, 23, operates one of the more popular YouTube channels with 20.2 million subscribers. He’s famous in part for documenting his life on video, which recently landed him in hot water with police in Arizona when he was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly after he joined a group of looters at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall in May amid a slew of protests throughout the country sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

“Following the riots and looting that occurred on the evening of May 30th 2020 at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall, the Scottsdale Police Department received hundreds of tips and videos identifying social media influencer, Jake Joseph Paul (23), as a participant in the riot,” police said in a statement provided to Fox News at the time.

YOUTUBER JAKE PAUL WANTS YOUTH TO DROP SCHOOL AND PAY HIM TO BECOME INFLUENCERS

“Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by…