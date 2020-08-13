YouTube star Jake Paul speaks out about FBI raid

“Just to clarify things and set the record straight, the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that had happened,” the web character stated in the video, which was acquired by TMZ

He continued: “It’s an investigation. There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character and the s–t that people are making up is absolutely absurd.”

JAKE PAUL RAID IN CONNECTION WITH SCOTTSDALE INVESTIGATION, FEDS SAY, AS FIREARMS REPORTEDLY SEIZED FROM HOME

Paul went on to state that presently his “goal right now is to continue to focus on myself, boxing, music.” “Thank you to all the fans who have been sticking by my side through all of these crazy times,” he included.

When news of the raid at first broke on August 5, the factor behind it was uncertain, however a representative for the FBI in Phoenix validated to Fox News hours later on that the raid remained in connection with their examination into the “criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020,” of which Paul is presumably part.

A SWAT group was utilized throughout the raid however no arrests have actually been made.

“The FBI is examining claims of criminal acts surrounding the event at Scottsdale Fashion …