YouTube star Jake Paul denies looting Arizona mall during George Floyd protests | US news

The YouTube star Jake Paul has denied collaborating in looting at an Arizona mall on Saturday night time.

Video emerged on Sunday of Paul standing inside a looted mall in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Taylor Lorenz

(@TaylorLorenz) YouTube star Jake Paul and his mates had been caught “looting” and trashing property in a Scottsdale mall final night time amid protests pic.twitter.com/KyrE87TvA9



Paul, who has 20m subscribers to his YouTube channel, mentioned he had been protesting towards the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Floyd, 46, died after being arrested by 4 officers, one in every of whom kneeled on his neck. Protests have unfold throughout the US this weekend, with many turning violent in confrontation with police and nationwide guard forces.

Paul, 23, might be seen carrying a masks and filming because the mall in Scottsdale was looted.

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism,” Paul mentioned in a statement posted to Twitter.

He added in an Instagram story that police teargassed him and his companions during the protests.

“I do not condone violence,” he mentioned, “looting or breaking the law. However, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed, and while it’s not the answer, it’s important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way.”

Paul, whose brother Logan can be a YouTube star, has been concerned in various controversies.

In 2018, he was filmed using the n-word while rapping. He was additionally accused of anti-social behaviour and was the topic of various noise complaints after transferring right into a home in West Hollywood.

After being sued by his landlords, he relocated to a different space of Los Angeles.