YouTube Says Removal of Comments Critical of Chinese Communist Party ‘An Error’

YouTube stated Tuesday it had been exploring the elimination of comments crucial of that the Chinese Communist Party in the video-sharing platform, stating the filtering seemed to be “an error.” The opinions in the Google-possessed video support arrived following a media report from The Verge prompted by complaints from tech entrepreneur Palmer Luckey.

Luckey, a creator of the virtual reality group Oculus who’s currently using a defense tech company, tweeted Monday who “YouTube has deleted every comment I ever made about the Wumao, an internet propaganda division of the Chinese Communist Party,” and indicated that the filtering seemed to be a brand new coverage of censorship.

YouTube has deleted every comment I made concerning the Wumao (五毛), an online propaganda branch of that the Chinese Communist Party. Who in Google chose to censor American remarks on American videos hosted in America by an American platform that’s already prohibited in China? — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) May 26, 2020

Other Twitter users reacted to Luckey’s tweet which they, also, believed comments concerning the CCP was eliminated.

The remarks attracted the focus of Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who predicted the issue “very disturbing.”

“Why is Google/YouTube censoring Americans on behalf of the CCP? This is WRONG,” Cruz tweeted. “Big Tech is drunk with power. The Sherman Act prohibits abusing monopoly power. DOJ (Department of Justice) needs to stop this NOW.”

This is quite disturbing. Why is Google/YouTube censoring Americans on behalf of that the CCP? This is WRONG & Big Tech is drunk with power. The Sherman Act prohibits abusing monopoly power. DOJ should stop this NOW. https://t.co/i96PIpY9de — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 26, 2020

Cruz seemed to be referencing unsubstantiated opinions from the White House that big tech companies are biased against conservatives and ought to be struck for antitrust offenses.

YouTube said in a statement to AFP it had left no coverage changes and its filters are designed to eliminate just “spammy, hateful or harassing comments” in the stage.

“This appears to be an error in our enforcement systems and we are investigating,” that a YouTube spokesperson stated of the complaints.

“Users can report suspected issues to troubleshoot errors and help us make product improvements.”

The net platform stated it’s been relying on automatic systems throughout the coronavirus pandemic because its individual reviewers are shipped home.

YouTube stated in March it expected to find out more content elimination consequently of its dependence on machine learning rather of individual moderators.

