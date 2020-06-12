YouTube says gaming ad views to fundraise for Black Lives Matter violates policies

YouTube has warned against videos that try to game its Adsense system by encouraging viewers to over and over watch the video or click its ads to drive up revenue. The behavior has emerged as YouTubers have attempted to find creative new ways to support the Black Lives Matter movement, with some promising to donate the ad revenue generated by their videos.

The hope was that encouraging repeated viewings or ad clicking would allow viewers to contribute to an advisable cause even though they didn’t have the resources to donate money directly. Now, however, a few of these videos are now being taken down, Variety reports.

While YouTube says creators are free to donate ad revenue generated from organic views, it says that attempts to artificially inflate a video’s metrics violate its policies. It warns that any videos that this, whether it’s using their title, description, or in the video content it self, will be taken off the platform, and the creator who uploaded it won’t be paid for any views or clicks. Advertisers may also not be charged.

“YouTube will be donating to racial justice initiatives to acknowledge the efforts over the past week”

“We realize some of you kicked off these efforts without a clear understanding of the policies,” the video platform said, “So YouTube will be donating to racial justice initiatives to acknowledge the efforts over the past week.” Yesterday, YouTube also announced that it would be donating $100 million to “amplify” the voices of black creators on its platform.

Instead, YouTube is asking creators to put in a “Donate” button to their videos where possible. Variety notes that we now have now 40,000 channels that are eligible to make use of the feature, even though nonprofits must meet a number of requirements to be able to qualify to receives a commission via the feature, including being a US-registered 501(c)(3) Public Charity, and being a person in Google for Nonprofits. Channels that aren’t eligible may use their end screens to link to nonprofit businesses or fundraising campaigns, YouTube said.