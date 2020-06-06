YouTube Reschedules 2020 Graduation Event With Obamas, BTS, Beyoncé Due to George Floyd Memorial

Click here to read the full article.

YouTube’s star-studded pomp and circumstance will undoubtedly be streaming 24 hours later than originally scheduled.

The video giant’s “Dear Class of 2020” — a four-plus-hour commencement event joining together more than 70 celebrities, influencers, music artists including BTS and Beyoncé, and leaders including President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama — will now start up on Sunday, June 7, at noon PT.

YouTube rescheduled the event, previously set for this Saturday, in observance of a memorial service celebrating the life span of George Floyd being held in Raeford, N.C., on June 6. Floyd, who died at 46 on May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, was born in North Carolina.

“Dear Class of 2020” will mark the first time both President and Mrs. Obama will appear on a single virtual stage for commencement speeches. Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher initiative will host the first hour of the YouTube original special (12-1 p.m. PT), with a commencement addresses from Mrs. Obama and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

President Obama’s keynote address will undoubtedly be featured in the fourth hour of the special (3-4 p.m. PT), followed by Katy Perry leading graduates in the ceremonial tassel-turn by the end of the commencement celebration.

“Dear Class of 2020” will be livestreamed at this link and can be found on the YouTube Originals channel (at this link) and YouTube’s [email protected] site (learnathome.withyoutube.com), available across mobile devices, desktops and connected TVs. The special’s prerecorded segments were shot and produced throughout the last few weeks.

Additional commencement speakers include: K-pop celebrities BTS, Lady Gaga, former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and Malala Yousafzai.

“Dear Class of 2020” will open with Lizzo and the New York Philharmonic performing the obligatory “Pomp and Circumstance” along with remarks by Alicia Keys. Other music performances will include BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and CNCO — headlining the “grad party” block starting in the fifth hour (4 p.m. PT) — as well as Chloe x Halle, Maluma, and Katy Perry.

Additionally, a special Finneas-produced rendition of U2’s “Beautiful Day” will bring together Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Noah Cyrus, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Tove Lo, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Ben Platt, and Ty Dolla $ign. The performance will undoubtedly be introduced by Bono.

In another special collaboration, Maya Angelou’s poem “Still I Rise” will be brought to life by Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Kelly Rowland, Shonda Rhimes, Misty Copeland and Janelle Monáe. Also on the lineup: The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” will get back for a musical tribute to teachers; YouTuber Mark Rober and NASA will celebrate from the International Space Station; and the Diamond Bar High School Marching Band, AMDA College of Performing Arts, and Ramón C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts, among others will come together for a rendition of Shawn Mendes’ “Nothing Holding Me Back.”

In addition, the YouTube special will include a speech and delivered by 25 members of the Class of 2020 from across the U.S.

Viewers may use the Google Meet videoconferencing service (which has become available for free for up to 100 participants) to invite relatives and buddies to a virtual watch party. Instructions on how to set up a Google Meet watch party are available at this link.

In conjunction with the graduation special, YouTube is partnering with Google.org and Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher initiative to create a new fund supporting underrepresented and at-risk youth through Beyond12 and Scholarship America. Companies and companies that have donated to the “Dear Class of 2020” fund include Course Hero, Box Tops for Education, McDonald’s and Strada Education Network.

The special was made by Done + Dusted, which also co-produced the May 16 “Graduate Together” event with LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment. Additional content for “Dear Class of 2020” was produced by Ideas United and WZRD; talent booking was given by Cultivated Entertainment, led by CEO Jen Proctor.

Here may be the full talent lineup for YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020”:

Commencement Speakers

President Barack Obama ● Michelle Obama ● Beyoncé Knowles-Carter ● BTS ● Lady Gaga ● Robert M. Gates ● Alphabet & Google CEO Sundar Pichai ● Condoleezza Rice ● Malala Yousafzai

