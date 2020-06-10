YouTube Premium and Music now available in 14 more countries

The newest enlargement of YouTubes Premium and Music companies features a whole of 14 new markets. These are:

American Samoa

Aruba

Belarus

Bermuda

Cayman Islands

Egypt

French Guyana

French Polynesia

Guadeloupe

Guam

Northern Mariana Islands

Papua New Guinea

Puerto Rico

U.S. Virgin Islands

The earlier main enlargement for each platforms was again in March when it arrived to Nigeria, Venezuela and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

With the brand new additions, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium are now supported in 95 countries throughout the globe. Recently, YouTube Music gained the nifty skill to switch total Google Play Music libraries

Via