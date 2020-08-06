YouTube prank stars Stokes Twins charged with felony after fake bank robbery video

Alan and Alex Stokes, 23- year-old twin siblings understood finest for publishing prank videos to YouTube under their channel Stokes Twins, have actually each been charged with a felony associated to a fake bank robbery, the after-effects of which the siblings recorded and posted to YouTube last October, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office (through The Hollywood Reporter.)

As part of the prank, the 2 siblings wrongly provided themselves as bad guys to an Uber chauffeur and other random onlookers, who they then urged to provide clothing, flights, and other kinds of help in a manner that South California authorities state broke the law.

“These were not pranks. These are crimes that could have resulted in someone getting seriously injured or even killed,” Todd Spitzer, the Orange County district lawyer, stated in a declaration. “Law enforcement officers are sworn to protect the public and when someone calls 911 to report an active bank robbery they are going to respond to protect lives. Instead, what they found was some kind of twisted attempt to gain more popularity on the internet by unnecessarily putting members of the public and police officers in danger.”

The siblings have actually each been charged with one felony count of “incorrect …