YouTube permanently bans controversial creator LeafyIsHere

YouTube has banned the controversial creator Calvin Lee Vail, better known as LeafyIsHere, for repeatedly violating the company’s harassment policies. The ban follows big changes to YouTube’s harassment policy meant to deter behavior that in part helped creators in the commentary community like Leafy develop a following.

Although Vail has a history of making videos that include offensive comments about other creators on the site, including a now-deleted video from 2016 that mocked the appearance of another creator, the termination only came after his channel amassed at least three violations of YouTube’s harassment policy over the last 90 days. That includes videos featuring cyberbullying (including malicious insults and name-calling based on someone’s appearance, gender, or orientation) and encouraging viewers to disrupt other creators’ streams. Vail told YouTube creator Daniel “Keemstar” Keem that he didn’t receive any emails about specific videos prior to the ban.

“We have strict policies that prohibit harassment on YouTube, and we remove content that violates our policies when flagged to our attention,” a YouTube spokesperson told The Verge. “Channels that repeatedly violate our policies will be terminated.” The spokesperson confirmed that Vail’s ban is permanent.