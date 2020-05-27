YouTube Kids is now available for Apple TV

YouTube Kids, Google’s video streaming service aimed toward kids, can now be considered on Apple TV streaming containers, the company announced. The YouTube Kids app is available to obtain now within the App Store within the UK, US, and dozens of other countries. It can be utilized with or with no Google login.

A key promoting level for YouTube Kids is its parental controls, which can be utilized to set viewing limits, content material restrictions primarily based on age, and different limits. In 2018, YouTube began permitting mother and father to limit content material to human-approved movies. You can register to your account to switch present parental controls to the Apple TV, and Google says you may change your settings from the pill or cellphone app. YouTube Kids could be restricted to particular movies and channels authorized by mother and father or left extensive open, permitting youngsters to go looking for something inside the confines of the machine- and human-curated catalog.

Launched in 2015, YouTube Kids is meant as a safer atmosphere for kids to browse and watch YouTube content material, however it’s not been without its controversies. It’s important to keep in mind that utterly unsupervised YouTube viewing, of the Kids app or in any other case, is by no means a good suggestion.