YouTube host on Nadler calling Antifa violence a ‘myth’: ‘This shouldn’t be a partisan issue’

Nadler dismissed violence in Portland, Ore., in an unscripted interview when Fletcher arbitrarily approached the congressmen on the street.

“For the last 60-plus nights, we’ve seen the footage online, it is going viral. I think the echo chambers are the bigger problem here because the right is seeing the fires, the Molotov cocktails, the fireworks, the attacks on the police,” Fletcher stated.

Fletcher stated the left is taking a various point of view of the demonstrations.

“The left is seeing the other framing of it where it’s veterans and mothers getting tear-gassed by stormtroopers,” Fletcher stated.

“The reality is that the truth is somewhere in the middle, but, Mr. Nadler in the situation is really relying on those echo chambers to keep the apolitical people asleep … to hear Mr. Nadler say that it is a myth and doesn’t exist, I thought maybe it would have been better to say, ‘Hey, I don’t want to do any interviews today.’”

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh likewise ripped Democrats Tuesday, implicating them of being “in a total state of denial” about the continuous violence in cities throughout America.

“The Rush Limbaugh Show” host referenced Nadler’s description of Antifa Sunday as “a myth that is being spread only in Washington, D.C.”

“There aren’t any peaceful protests,” Limbaugh stated, differing with another typical media description of the presentations in cities throughoutAmerica “Of course there are riots, there is residential or commercial property damage, there is unlimited robbery — in Portland, there [has been more than] 55 nights in a row of it.

“There was live rioting and looting in New York that was televised, and the Democrats are even now denying that that was happening.”