YouTube creators are asking influencers in LA to please, stop partying

After a series of high profile celebrations in a few of the most affluent parts of Los Angeles hosted by a variety of popular TikTok and YouTube creators, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made the executive choice to turned off power at one transgressor’s personal house recently.

“Today I authorized the City to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” Garcetti tweeted on August 19th “Parties like these can quickly and easily spread the virus and put our communities at risk.”

The home in concern is where TikTok creators Noah Beck, Blake Gray, and Bryce Hall live. Hall is among the most popular creators on TikTok with more than 13 million fans, and he’s ended up being the topic of debate over the last couple of weeks for hosting raucous celebrations. One of the more notorious events occurred at a home Hall and his good friends leased in Encino to host a 21st birthday celebration,according to the New York Times Although that particular celebration wasn’t tossed at the personal house Hall show Beck and Gray, Hall has actually tossed others at his home.

Videos posted online have actually revealed young TikTok and YouTube creators event at LA celebrations throughout the summer season to beverage White Claws, movie videos, …