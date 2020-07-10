YouTube creator Jeffree Star dropped by makeup retailer Morphe

Makeup retailer Morphe has parted with YouTuber Jeffree Star, after weeks of public acrimony in the YouTube beauty community. Star has been accused of using racist and offensive language, as well as manipulating other creators and people close to him.

“Today we’ve made the decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products,” a tweet from Morphe’s account reads. As of right now, Star’s products stick to the site, but a tweet from the Morphe account says which will change in “the coming weeks,” without giving a particular date. Star’s relationship with Morphe was once an important source of income for the creator, who’s launched several lines with the business and become a face because of its brand.

Until now, Morphe hasn’t said anything publicly about the accusations against Star or resurfaced videos showing the creator using racist and other forms of offensive language. But that’s only section of it. Star is in the center of several controversies, some more severe than the others. On one end could be the aforementioned videos resurfacing, coming to a time when several prominent YouTube personalities — including Star’s close-friend-turned-collaborator Shane Dawson — are grappling with past videos featuring racially insensitive or offensive content.

On the other end is a situation that feels more like senior school drama: rumors being spread over Twitter DMs and text message threads. This is just a little complex, so stick to me: YouTube creator Tati Westbrook made a video in 2019 suggesting fellow makeup YouTuber James Charles used his influence to create inappropriate advances with another man. As it happens, Charles also partnered with Morphe for a couple of his own palettes. After Westbrook’s accusation, fans of Charles who purchased his Morphe collection recorded videos of themselves destroying the palettes and posted them to TikTok and Instagram. The video led to Charles losing millions of subscribers, and that he ultimately posted his own video on the subject. It reportedly garnered more than 30 million views before he deleted it.

Then, there have been rumors about rumors: more specifically, that Star was behind the Charles rumors, and intentionally spread them. Last week, Star and Dawson were accused by creator Tati Westbrook of gaslighting and manipulating her right into a public feud with Charles through those rumors.

YouTube “drama” often plays out in the shape of numerous videos and responses being published by creators to address whatever is happening inside their corner of the internet. With the beauty community, the financial repercussions could be a little more extreme. Makeup lines, especially eye shadow palettes, are a serious source of revenue for the sweetness community’s top creators — and for Morphe, who carries lines like Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Morphe has turned cosmetic line rollouts into star-studded events, with in-store appearances by influencers that are so popular malls shut down and further security is necessary.

Star and Dawson’s “Conspiracy” palette, for example, was anticipated to generate $17.5 million through in-store revenue sales and yet another $17.5 million on Star’s web site, according to Morphe executives who spoke to Star and Dawson in regards to the potential profit of the line in a seven-part documentary series, as well as Star’s own calculations. The first batch of 60,000 units Star and Dawson released sold out within 30 minutes. The YouTubers and Morphe released yet another 60,000 units as quickly while they could. Those, too, sold-out fast. Prior to the Conspiracy palette, Star had worked with Morphe on carrying a number of his other lines, including one earlier this season.

As important since it is for Star to possess his collections sold in malls in the united states, it’s just like big a deal for Morphe to hold high-profile personalities in the community. Emine ErSelcuk, Morphe’s then vice president of global retail, said in a 2019 interview that teaming up with beauty creators, lots of whom have millions of subscribers on YouTube, early in the company’s life played a part in its success.

“We do influencer collaborations that are true to the vision of that beauty influencer,” ErSelcuk told Retail Insider. “And we’ve been very, very successful with this formula.”

Star can continue steadily to sell his products through his online shop and other potential physical retail partners, but Morphe’s decision to publicly step straight back from the connection is a distinct rebuke. It’s not clear whether Morphe will team up with Star again, either. The Verge has asked Morphe for additional information on the extent of the business’s decision to “cease all commercial activity.”

“As we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what lies ahead for the Morphe brand,” the company said in a tweet.