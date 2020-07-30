YouTube is under pressure to suspend the account of rapper Wiley after he continued to post videos days after being banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for anti-Semitic comments.

The musician, whose real name is Richard Cowie, was widely condemned for the anti-Jewish posts on Twitter starting on Friday, including one Instagram video where he said ‘crawl out from under your little rocks and defend your Jewish privilege’.

After being banned from three sites, he has continued uploading videos, one of which has already been taken down for violating YouTube’s hate speech policies.

Another clip shows him complaining about the conduct of the SkyNews journalist during an interview yesterday in which he apologised for ‘generalising’ during his anti-Jewish rants over the weekend.

‘You’ve just put together four minutes to make me look bad’, he says.

Another clip (pictured) shows him complaining about the conduct of the SkyNews journalist during an interview yesterday in which he apologised for ‘generalising’ during his anti-Jewish rants over the weekend

The social media platform confirmed it has temporarily suspended monetisation on all his videos.

YouTube said: ‘Hate speech and content that promotes hate against religious groups is strictly prohibited on YouTube.

‘We’ve worked hard to develop responsible and universal community guidelines that make clear what content is unacceptable on our platform and we enforce our policies consistently, and regardless of viewpoint.’

However, a spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism, who are calling for a total suspension of Wiley’s Youtube account, told MailOnline in a statement they are ‘aghast’ that Google have not yet acted.

‘An appalling antisemite who was banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram following a global campaign, has shown up on YouTube to continue broadcasting, and Google has decided to defend him,’ the statement reads.

‘Google is acting as though Wiley has not spent the past week spewing antisemitic conspiracy theories to hundreds of thousands of people using every social media platform available to him.

‘He has called for Jews to be shot, for a “war” against Jews, and said that Jews are rich exploiters, slavers, cheats, thieves and cowards.

‘He has even claimed that modern-day Jews are in fact imposters, drawing on the same conspiracy theory whose believers have tormented Jews in London and murdered Jews in the states of New Jersey and New York.’

Despite one video being taken down, the campaign group said that clips still remain of Wiley ‘reaffirming his belief in in antisemitic conspiracy theories and bigoted stereotypes about Jews’.

Marie van der, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, has called on YouTube to delete his account entirely after meeting with representatives of the site on Wednesday.

She said: ‘The Board of Deputies made it clear that we believed Wiley would soon be using their platform to spread the same anti-Semitic messages he has been spreading on other media platforms. As predicted, Wiley has begun doing so.

‘We urge YouTube to follow the example of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and delete Wiley’s account.’

YouTube has said it will look at the broader context of Wiley’s videos and his behaviour off the platform when considering further action.

It comes as campaigners put pressure on the government to remove Wiley’s MBE – which he said he would be willing to give up as he ‘never wanted it’.

The musician insisted he is not racist as he apologised for ‘generalising’ in his tweets – however, the Campaign Against Antisemitism is among the voices calling for Wiley’s MBE to be forfeited.

A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘Now that Wiley’s career as a performer is over and the social networks have finally stopped him from spewing hatred online, he must be stripped of his MBE and prosecuted.

‘We have written to the Honours Forfeiture Committee at the Cabinet Office to ask that Wiley’s MBE be revoked, and similarly the message from the criminal justice system must be clear that those who incite racial hatred will face the full force of the law.’

Grime star Wiley today apologised for ‘generalising’ during anti-Semitic social media rants which prompted Twitter to permanently suspend his account

A Cabinet Office spokesperson told the PA news agency: ‘The forfeiture process is confidential and it would be inappropriate to comment on individual cases.

‘Should the authorities fail to act, we stand ready to take our own legal action.’

In the letter addressed to Sir Chris Wormald, chairman of the Honours Forfeiture Committee, the charity’s chief executive Gideon Falter wrote: ‘I hope that the committee will agree that Mr Cowie has brought the honours system into disrepute and should be stripped of his honour.’

The Government website says recipients of honours should ‘be, and to remain, good citizens and role models’, and encourages the public to email them if they believe someone with an honour has behaved in a way that could lead to forfeiture.

Barrister and legal commentator Jeremy Brier, 39, wrote an open letter to the Cabinet Office on Twitter in support of the MBEs forfeiture.

In his eight-tweet thread, Mr Brier said it was important Wiley’s honour be revoked ‘at the earliest opportunity’.

He wrote: ‘He has brought the honours system into disrepute by reason of holding an honour while simultaneously promulgating views which are outrageous to public decency, very probably an incitement to racial hatred and/or criminal offences against Jewish people, and in any event violent and racist.’

Mr Brier told the PA news agency: ‘When we give out honours we are effectively bestowing a real legitimacy on that person as a servant of our country and someone that has done very good deeds or contributed in a significant way.

‘As a country, we can’t be seen to say ‘yes we give the cloak of respectability to people with extreme racist vie

Yesterday, Wiley apologised for ‘generalising’ during anti-Semitic social media rants which prompted Twitter to permanently suspend his account amid a wave of furious criticism.

The musician, 41, appeared to blame ‘a community of Jewish lawyers’ in the music industry for ‘using systemic racism’ against black artists during an interview with Sky News

The rapper also denied he is racist and apologised for ‘generalising’, saying the argument should have stayed between him and his manager, John Woolf

The musician, 41, appeared to blame ‘a community of Jewish lawyers’ in the music industry for ‘using systemic racism’ against black artists during an interview with Sky News.

The rapper denied he is racist and apologised for ‘generalising’ with his inflammatory remarks, saying the argument should have stayed between himself and his manager, John Woolf.

‘I just want to apologise for generalising and going outside of the people who I was talking to within the workspace and workplace I work in,’ he said.

‘My comments should not have been directed to all Jews or Jewish people. I want to apologise for generalising, and I want to apologise for comments that were looked at as anti-Semitic.’

Wiley also appeared to try to justify his provocative comments by suggesting ‘the Jewish community is powerful within the music business.’

‘The music industry people that I’m talking about, they are the ones who get to benefit from it, that’s what this is all about,’ he explained.

‘It’s systemic racism from their side. The system and that man, and a community of Jewish lawyers have made me feel that way.

‘Not anti-Semitic, they’ve made me feel angry and upset because they are showing me the systemic racism that they’re allowed to use on us.’

The musician, whose real name is Richard Cowie, was widely condemned for a series of anti-Semitic posts he made on social media, including a video shared on Friday telling Jews to ‘crawl out from under your little rocks.’

Twitter said on Wednesday it has permanently suspended him over posts – including one which called Jewish people ‘cowards and snakes’ – and is ‘continuing to assess the situation internally’. He was initially given a temporary ban.

John Woolf, pictured above, has said he no longer represents grime artist Wiley

Wiley has also been banned from Instagram and Facebook after continuing to post inflammatory comments on social media until Tuesday.

The musician caused further controversy when he claimed his Jewish associates in the music and entertainment industry ‘still see us as slaves’ in an interview with The Voice newspaper.

He said: ‘Without generalising, there is no point saying all [Jews], it is the people I work with in the music and entertainment industry, the Jewish community that I have experienced.

‘The things that need to change is the way that the system was set up, why all of these families are rich, or all of these people have heritage, not just England, like, worldwide. They still see us as slaves.

‘Slavery hasn’t stopped, it’s just dressed-up in a million-pound record deal.’

Marie van der Zyl, President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, has called for Wiley to be charged with Incitement to Racial Hatred for his earlier comments, which were shared with his 500,000 Twitter followers.

‘The alarm and offence he’s caused is unimaginable and he’s clearly not sorry whatsoever,’ she said.

‘This is a man also with 500,000 Twitter followers. He needs to be charged with Incitement to Racial Hatred, he needs face the full force of the law.’

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, the grime artist claimed his manager is in possession of his MBE, but a spokesperson for Mr Woolf said the honour has been framed for Wiley and is ‘ready for his collection’.

Wiley said he ‘never felt comfortable’ going to get the MBE, making reference to Britain’s colonial past.

The rapper, known as the Godfather of Grime, was made an MBE for services to music in 2018.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism has said it will contact the Cabinet Office to ask for Wiley’s MBE to be revoked.

Speaking to Sky News, Wiley said he would be willing to give it up as he ‘never wanted it’.

He told the broadcaster: ‘I never felt comfortable going to get it. Just look at Britain’s colonialism history.’

The manager, who is Jewish, said he no longer represents Wiley and has cut ties with the rapper.

Wiley added: ‘I’m not racist, you know. I’m a businessman. My thing should have stayed between me and my manager, I get that.’

Speaking on what he would tell his fans and whether they would be influenced to carry out violent acts against Jewish people, the rapper said he has never been seen committing such acts against Jewish people or the Jewish community.

He went on to describe fans as ‘fickle’, saying he is not ‘current’ and comparing himself to popular rapper Dave, before adding he is ‘at the end’ of his career rather than at the beginning.

Wiley, pictured, was permanently suspended from Twitter today six days after his series of anti-Semitic posts sparked a 48-hour walkout by users in protest

Wiley’s account, above, was permanently suspended today. Twitter apologised for ‘not moving faster’ and said they are ‘continuing to assess the situation internally’

Both Wiley’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have also been removed following his tirades

It comes as Twitter issued a statement after finally bowing to public pressure to kick the star off their platform.

A spokesman said: ‘Upon further investigation, our teams have permanently suspended the account in question for repeated violations of our hateful conduct policy.

‘Let us be clear: hateful conduct has absolutely no place on our service and we strongly condemn anti-Semitism. We are sorry we did not move faster and are continuing to assess the situation internally. ‘

The company added: ‘We deeply respect the concerns shared by the Jewish community and online safety advocates, and we will continue to work closely with government, NGOs, civil society partners and our industry peers to tackle antisemitism on Twitter.’

The Campaign Against Antisemitism welcomed the news that ‘Twitter has finally listened’, but said the action was ‘too little too late’.

It said in a statement: ‘It is at least a start for this deeply irresponsible social network.

‘After Twitter’s abysmal response to the blatant ant-Jewish incitement on its platform, last night we decided to literally shine a light on the company and project onto its London headquarters some of the hateful tweets that Twitter permits on its platform.

Wiley shared a series of anti-Semitic posts on the social media site starting on Friday. The comments made on Twitter and Instagram are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police

‘From their pitiful responses to the hate spewed daily on their platform, it is evident that social media companies will stop at nothing to make a profit. It is time for these deeply damaging and irresponsible companies to be held accountable for the hatred they help spread.’

Yesterday the group protested outside the social media company’s London office, projecting on to the building a message that read: ‘Twitter, we are all sick of your mess. CLEAN IT UP!’

Social networks have faced criticism for not acting sooner to take down the content, with Downing Street saying their response ‘has not been good enough’.

The Facebook and Instagram accounts of grime star Wiley were finally removed yesterday, after the musician had been suspended from the sites for seven days over the posts.

But Twitter and Instagram’s alleged slowness to act prompted politicians, celebrities and other prominent names to carry out a 48-hour walkout from both platforms, using the hashtag #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate.

Wiley launched a number of attacks on the Jewish community over the weekend, including posting a video on Friday telling Jews to ‘crawl out from under your little rocks.’

Yesterday the Campaign Against Antisemitism protested outside Twitter’s London office, projecting a message onto the social media company’s building

He also shared a conspiracy theory to Instagram about Jews funding and creating the Klu-Klux Klan.

Metropolitan Police are investigating the comments made on Twitter and Instagram, which prompted Wiley’s management company to severe ties with him.

Wiley also took aim at Priti Patel during his two-day Facebook rant, after the Home Secretary described his anti-Semitic posts as ‘abhorrent.’

‘They should not have been able to remain on Twitter and Instagram for so long and I have asked them for a full explanation,’ she said.

‘Social media companies must act much faster to remove such appalling hatred from their platforms.’

Appearing to post in response, Wiley said: ‘Priti Patel, you wanna see me?’

Ahead of his ban, Wiley took to his personal Facebook page to share another stream of provocative comments which appear to be aimed at the Jewish community

Wiley had taken to his personal Facebook page after he was blocked from accessing Instagram and Twitter to share a stream of provocative comments – which again appeared to be aimed at the Jewish community.

In one post, Wiley claimed that ‘certain people’ viewed black people as ‘below them’ in society.

He wrote: ‘Black people we have always been below them in their eyes this is what f****d me up in the head… Why do certain people from other races want us below them?’

In another post, the grime star added: ‘This is what they fear, that one day black people will be in control… So they keep doing everything to make sure that doesn’t happen.’

In one post on his personal Facebook, Wiley claimed that ‘certain people’ viewed black people as ‘below them’ in society

Wiley also took aim at Priti Patel during his two-day rant, after the Home Secretary described his anti-Semitic posts as ‘abhorrent’

He also mentioned BBC Radio 5 host Emma Barnett and Jewish comedian David Baddiel, demanding they both ‘come and talk to my face’ after they spoke out about his previous comments.

Barnett, whose Jewish grandmother escaped the Nazis in Austria, yesterday condemned Wiley’s string of anti-Semitic posts to social media as ‘deeply dispiriting’, adding: ‘Those words burn’.

A Facebook spokesperson said: ‘There is no place for hate speech on Facebook and Instagram, and we don’t want it on our platforms.

‘After initially placing Wiley’s accounts in a seven day block, we have now removed both his Facebook and Instagram accounts for repeated violations of our policies.’