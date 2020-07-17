YouTube back again at playing 1080p videos in India, but only on Wi-Fi

YouTube was one of the organizations that paid off the quality of videos amidst the excess stress on networks due to the COVID-19 lockdown in order to curb eventual connectivity outages.

The platform opened videos in 480p on Android and iOS devices in India, but now videos the 1080p option is back.

Some users of YouTube have reported that the feature can be obtained once again, although it works only when on Wi-Fi. When the device is on 4G, the app will still give no better option than SD, or 480p.

Switching between different quality settings was always readily available for all users during quarantine, but India got the short end of the stick because the other options are not even available. Many users have resorted to using VPN services in other to bypass the restriction, while others stuck to their Android TV that did not apply the 480p rule.

UPDATE: This article was updated in order to supply a clearer picture on the accessibility to settings in India.

