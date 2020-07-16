YouTube back again at defaulting to 1080p in India, but only on Wi-Fi

YouTube was one of the companies that reduced the default quality of videos amidst the extra stress on networks caused by the COVID-19 lockdown in order to curb eventual connectivity outages.

The platform opened in 480p on Android and iOS devices in India, but now videos are back at to the 1080p default option.

Some users of YouTube have reported that 1080p is back, although it works only when on Wi-Fi. When the phone is on 4G, the app will automatically start videos in SD, or 480p.

Switching between different quality settings was always available for all users, Indian or not. Even if the app defaults at 480p, no one is there to stop you from playing a video in 1080p or even 4K, provided there’s enough bandwidth, of course.

