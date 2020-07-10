Youth Spirit to go up in class after Newmarket win | Racing News

Andrew Balding will consider Group race options for Youth Spirit on his next start following his victory in the bet365 British EBF Maiden Stakes at Newmarket.

The Camelot colt built on an effective debut at Haydock when capturing the seven-furlong contest under champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

Despite the floor being softer than ideal, Youth Spirit galloped on strongly to the line to defeat slow-starting odds-on favourite Magical Land by way of a length.

Balding said of the 9-2 winner: “He is just a horse that we’ve always liked. Rob Hornby gave him a pleasant introduction at Haydock and he has seriously for that.

“Oisin was quite impressed and he won in spite of the floor as that he probably wants it better.

“The Vintage Stakes is a possibility, but we will talk to the owners and see. The favourite (Saeiqa) came out which made it a little bit easier, but there were still some smart horses there. He will definitely stay a mile and hopefully he will get further next year.”

Youth Spirit was given a quote of 10-1 for the Vintage Stakes by William Hill.

There may have been no crowd to welcome straight back Han Solo Berger (9-2) following his length-and-a-quarter success in the Each Way Extra At bet365 Handicap, but it failed to just take the shine off the victory for trainer Chris Wall.

The Newmarket handler said: “He won here a year ago and as long as it had not been too soft, I was happy to let him run. It probably helped us somewhat that the field was reduced.

“George Wood was positive with him and got him in a nice position and made up his mind. It is nice to have a winner here, even under these circumstances.”

A recent schooling session over tyres appeared to work the oracle for Masked Identity, who gained an initial victory on turf when holding on by way of a neck in the Price Promise At bet365 Handicap.

Shaun Keightley, trainer, said of the 9-1 winner: “I thought that he could have won last time, but that he was not concentrating so that is excatly why I put the cheekpieces on.

“I schooled him over some tyres on Wednesday. It was just something different to try to wake him up and he seemed to enjoy it.”

Wise Glory (15-2) demonstrated the most effective of his battling abilities to defeat Spectrum Of Light by way of a neck in the Cash Out At bet365 Handicap and follow up his recent Leicester success.

Ed Crisford, joint trainer, said: “He did it well the other day at Leicester and we thought a mile and a half would really suit him.

“That day it was actually quite quick and he has got a big old knee action, so we thought he would love the ground today. I think he is a nice, progressive colt.”