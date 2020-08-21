Youth must not turn into ‘easily governed political instrument’ – politician warns against threats of lowering voting age – Armenian News

In an interview withTert am, a member of the opposition Heritage celebration, Narine Dilbaryan, revealed her issues over the legal proposition for lowering the legal voting age to allow youths listed below 18 to be officially taken part in political procedures.

The politician stated she sees definitely no reason behind step, keeping in mind that teens as young as 16- 17 are quickly vulnerable to control.

“Those tools may be at times applied for evil purposes. Blocking streets is a spontaneous action; in order elect, one needs a sufficient level of consciousness, which a 16-year-old cannot logically have to understand the specific sets of value. Teenagers must not be coaxed into becoming a political instrument. We do not need an easily governed electorate; we need conscious people,” she stated.

Addressing the proposition for removing the sustainable bulk system, Dilbaryan concurred that the reform is required in terms of protecting a political variety and removing the practice of cronyism and nepotism carefully connected with ball game voting system.