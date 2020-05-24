Yousef Makki’s mother, 55, dies ‘with a broken heart’ after her son, 17, was killed

The mom of a grammar faculty boy who was stabbed to dying in an prosperous Cheshire village has died, her household stated.

Yousef Makki, 17, a scholarship boy at Manchester Grammar School, was knifed within the coronary heart by his pal, former public schoolboy Joshua Molnar, 18, throughout a struggle in upmarket Hale Barns on March 2 final yr.

On Sunday, the household stated his mom Debbie Makki had died. A put up on the Facebook web page Justice for Yousef Makki, written by his sister Jade Akoum, stated: ’24th of May at 4am my lovely robust mum Debbie Makki peacefully handed away.

Debbie Makki (proper, at a vigil towards knife crime) has died 15 months after Yousef (left) was stabbed to dying

‘God relaxation your soul, not less than you might be with Yousef now, we advised him we wanted you right here a bit longer however you needed to be collectively!

‘I seen you over the fence twice in 12 weeks as a result of I was fearful about you with corona and we stated we’d all have a large social gathering as soon as it was throughout.

‘We love you so a lot, I did not suppose my coronary heart might take any extra ache and loss and grief.

‘Please say a prayer for her soul in the present day and pray for my little brother who has misplaced two of the closest folks to him within the area of a yr and all of us which were left behind.

Pictured: Joshua Molnar exterior courtroom

‘Mum died with a broken coronary heart and we knew she needed justice for Yousef and I promise you mum we wont surrender till we get it for you.’

Molnar, from a rich Cheshire household, was cleared of Yousef’s homicide and manslaughter following a trial at Manchester Crown Court final July when he claimed he acted in self-defence.

He admitted possession of a knife and perverting the course of justice and was given 16 months in custody.

A second defendant, who can solely be recognized as Boy B, was convicted of possession of a knife and sentenced to a four-month detention order.

He was cleared of perverting the course of justice and together with Molnar was discovered not responsible of a single cost of conspiracy to theft.

Ms Makki and the household have been calling for a full inquest into Yousef’s dying, and at a pre-inquest listening to in February their authorized consultant Matthew Stanbury stated issues surrounding {the teenager}’s dying ‘haven’t been sufficiently aired’.

In October, Ms Makki gave a speech at an anti-knife crime summit in Manchester. Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham was amongst these to pay tribute to her.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘So so sorry to listen to this information. And after all the things the household has been by. Debbie was such a beautiful particular person and deserved a lot extra. My like to all of them.’