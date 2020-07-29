YOURLITEAMZ Racing Gaming Chair with Footrest and Massage Lumbar Pillow, Swivel Height Adjustable Reclining PU Leather Video Game Chair, E-Sports Gaming Chair Big and Tall (Black)



Price: $174.90

(as of Jul 29,2020 06:53:16 UTC – Details)



YOURLITEAMZ ergonomic body-hugging design for natural curvature of a person’s back, soft PU high back which can be locked at any angle between 90-160 degree. Height adjustable seat, sideways rotatable and adjustable armrest,with removable lumbar support，extend footrest makes this office chair not only for daily work or intensive gaming, it’s also rocking for finding your most comfort position while working, gaming, napping or relaxing, no more back pain or fatigue for long time gaming or working!Features:-Back tilt Locking mechanism 90-160 degrees angle adjuster-Adjustable Massage lumbar cushion,connect USB to start massage function-High-quality five star base with Smooth-rolling casters-Premium high density foam and PU leather material-Height-adjustable gas spring cylinder -Orthopedically and ergonomically designed-Load capacity up to 330 lbs-Ultra-strong and sturdy footrestSpecification:– Color: Black & Red/ Black & Blue/ Black & Gray– Overall Size: 26.3″(L) x 20.9″(W) x 45.2″-49.2″(H)Adjustable Height– Seat Size：21.6”(L) x 20.9”(W) – Back Size: 15.9″ W x 30″ H– Height from ground to seat: 16″-19.7”– Bearing Capacity: 330 lbsPackage includes:– 1 x Racing Chair– 1 x Installation instruction– 1 x recline back– 1 x Massage lumbar cushion– Hardwares

✔[DESIGNED FOR COMFORT] 160 degrees full tilt mechanism. Retractable footrest, height adjustable armrest & chair seat. Complimentary neck pillow & USB powered lumbar massage pillow, all to make an ideal seat

✔[PERFECT FOR GAMING] YOURLITEAMZ Gaming Racing chair is dedicated to make the best gaming chair with large seat area for pro gamers. Sitting on YOURLITEAMZ gaming chair and improve your gaming experience with comfy! Dimensions: 26.3″(L) x 20.9″(W) x 45.2″-49.2″(H); Sitting Area Dimensions: 21.6”(L) x 20.9”(W); Maximum Weight Capacity: 330 pounds

✔[SELECTED MATERIAL] high Density shaping foam, more comfort, anti-oxidation, elasticity resilience and service life; 1. 8mm thick steel frame, more Sturdy and stable; PU Leather, skin friendly and wear-resisting

✔[OCCASION] YOURLITEAMZ Racing gaming chair, perfect for office, home, conference occasion and gaming room

✔[WE’VE GOT YOUR BACK] Sit back and relax knowing this video game chair is backed by the YOURLITEAMZ Limited Lifetime dedicated, year-round representative support