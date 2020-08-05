‘You’re Welcome To Say Something Negative About Antifa Right Now’

On Tuesday, GOP Senator Ted Cruz questioned if Democratic HawaiiSen Mazie Hirono had anything negative to say about the far-left terrorist group antifa at the end of a Senate subcommittee hearing.

Cruz, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution, assembled the hearing to take a look at how antifa and other left-wing companies assisted stimulate and perform the continuous riots in significant U.S. cities.

Hirono attempts to bolt, however Cruz corners her

Before leaving the hearing, Hirono stated “we can all agree” on knocking “violent extremism of all stripes.”

“So to constantly accuse Democrats of not caring about that is … I can only say that you aren’t listening,” Hirono included. “So I hope this is the end of this hearing, Mr. Chairman, and we don’t have to listen to any more of your rhetorical speeches. Thank you very much. I’m leaving.”

