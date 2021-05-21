'You’re going to see some higher inflation numbers,' but we believe it's transitory: Strategist
'You’re going to see some higher inflation numbers,' but we believe it's transitory: Strategist

Scott Wren, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Equity Strategist, joined Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Adam Shapiro to discuss investor sentiment, inflation, and the stock market.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR