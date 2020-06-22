You’re An ‘Absolute Moron’ If You Politicize California’s Mask Requirement

The “Terminator” himself Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking out to support California Governor Gavin Newsom’s new executive order that every one in his state must wear masks outdoors and in public places constantly as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“This is 100% the right move,” Schwarzenegger tweeted in a reaction to Newsom’s order. “This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous — if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely. It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read.”

This is 100% the best move. This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous – if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and will reopen safely. It’s not just a political issue. Anyone rendering it a political issue can be an absolute moron who can’t read. https://t.co/N0FmCwDU5w — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 18, 2020

Newsom’s order forces California residents to wear masks in all outdoor areas along with in public places like stores and on public transportation, according to Breitbart News. People that are running and hiking are exempt from the order, as are children beneath the age of two and anyone with medical issues.

“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Newsom said in a statement. ”They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping companies open, and restarting our economy.”

This comes after it absolutely was reported that Schwarzenegger, a former California governor, refused to return to Gold’s Gym in Venice because members were not necessary to wear masks. He had opted to the facility on Tuesday to shoot a media video, but that he left the moment he realized that members were not wearing masks.

Arnold @Schwarzenegger just came by the Gold’s Gym in Venice, but left when he learned members aren’t required to wear masks. He says he’ll post his thoughts about safety on social media later today. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/mLtfNsQ2xT — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) June 16, 2020

“We love Arnold and completely respect his decision,” said Gold’s CEO Adam Zeitsiff. “We know that where to go and what to do as the country reopens is an important personal decision that everyone must make for themselves.”

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 20, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

House Black Caucus chair breaks with Black Lives Matter

Gov. Cuomo shames America for ‘racist past’ after ‘noose’ can be found in Harlem park: Then the facts comes out

Actor Robert Davi fires straight back at Kevin Bacon: This old white guy won’t just shut up!