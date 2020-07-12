Your two-minute guide to the latest on coronavirus in Australia as Victoria faces a second wave

Australia’s fight with coronavirus is showing no signs of letting down with a second wave of infections sending Melburnians into lockdown – and fears the outbreak has spread across the border.

Victorian police are cracking down on people breaking lockdown rules as the state recorded 273 new cases on Sunday.

A 70-year-old man also died in Victoria, taking the national death toll to 108.

Now, there are fears that bordering NSW may also face a second wave of infections after nine new cases were linked to The Crossroads Hotel in Sydney.

Here is the latest on the crisis around the country.

A couple wear face masks while shopping in Melbourne. Shopping, work or study, providing care and exercise are the four reasons people are allowed to leave the house in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire due to COVID-19 restrictions

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

A man in his 70s has died in Victoria, taking the national toll to 108, but the deputy chief medical officer has warned Australia’s toll could rise even further given the increasing number of infections.

Four new cases linked to The Crossroads Hotel in Sydney include a staffer, one of their close contacts and two diners, leading authorities to warn all patrons from July 3 to 10 to self-isolate. Five cases were previously linked to the pub.

NSW will begin charging international arrivals for their mandatory 14-day stay in hotel quarantine.

Victorians are now being urged to follow the latest lockdown rules, as the state recorded 273 new cases. In the past 24 hours, police have issued 119 fines to people breaking lockdown rules.

Prep to year 10 students in locked-down metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire will study from home from July 20 until at the very least August 19.

A vaccine produced by the University of Queensland is ready to be tested on humans.

A woman checks her phone while looking forward to a tram on the empty streets of Melbourne. There are fears that bordering NSW will also face a second wave of infections after four new cases arose at The Crossroads Hotel in Sydney

ECONOMICS

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott says the economy needs to be opened, businesses need to invest and governments will need to stimulate through infrastructure spending, tax cuts, and the extension of the JobKeeper and JobSeeker arrangements.

She believes about two million people will be searching for jobs in the next two years, but unlike the post-global financial meltdown period, China is not growing at the same pace that helped to lift the Australian economy and there isn’t the same populace growth domestically.

SPORT

Former world champion boxer Jeff Horn will take on Tim Tszyu at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in August. Capacity will undoubtedly be capped at about 16,000.

KEY DATES

July 13 – Inbound international flights will be halved, with about 4,000 fewer people arriving each week to ease pressure on the nation’s hotel quarantine system.

July 17 – All international arrivals to WA could have to buy their 14-day hotel quarantine.

July 17 – NT will reopen its borders to all visitors, except Victorians.

July 20 – SA will lift mandatory quarantine for folks from NSW and ACT.

July 31 – The soonest date Tasmania may open its borders to the mainland after delaying the move, previously planned for July 24, by one or more week.

August 1 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities.

A face mask-wearing man applies to a walk around Albert Park lake with the Melbourne skyline in the background. Another 70-year-old man died in Victoria on the week-end, taking the national death toll to 108

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

Australia’s total number of cases is currently 9,797, with 1,961 cases active and 7,728 people recovered.

On Sunday, the national death toll rose to 108: NSW 49, Victoria 24, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have already been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

Cases: at the very least 12,856,236

Deaths: at least 567,913

Recovered: at least 7,487,895

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 12, taking in government and state/territory government updates and Worldometer.