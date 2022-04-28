Upon entering the Republic of Armenia, any requirement related to a negative vaccination or test result will no longer apply. The Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan announced about this today at the government sitting. A decision was made at today’s sitting, by which the quarantine restrictions are eased.

Accordingly, the requirement to submit a PCR rapid diagnostic test and vaccination certificate when entering the state border through checkpoints located on land and at airports is removed. According to the Minister, the restrictions on penitentiaries and the Ministry of Defense Armed Forces have been lifted in the same way. The requirement to take a test or present a vaccination certificate during visits will no longer apply.

The Minister’s order was also amended, again, the restrictions were eased – the ban on keeping a distance of 1.5 meters during events in schools, kindergartens and other places was lifted and the requirement to present a PCR test or vaccination certificate every 7 days at work.

The decision was made taking into account the mild situation of the epidemic in the country.

The minister said that the disease with kovid is severe among unvaccinated citizens. He presented the vaccination indicators: the first dose – 50%, the complete dose – 44.1%, about 50 thousand citizens received the booster dose.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the coronavirus numbers and the situation have been such that they do not receive public and political attention for a long time. Of course, this is done, so to speak, to strike a final blow at the pandemic, but no one can say what will happen next. ” The Prime Minister said that there is a wide selection of vaccines in Armenia and large stocks, it has been quite a long time, the possibility of vaccination is also open for foreign citizens, foreigners can be vaccinated in Armenia without restrictions and this is very important in terms of opening the tourist season.

“I want to remind you what was happening in the first half of 2020, when the epidemic was spreading. Well-known circles were trying to show that the RA government is not able to control the epidemic, we are collapsing, collapsing, being massacred. Then it happened that the numbers in Armenia started to fall, and the countries that showed us as an example of how to manage the epidemic, the numbers in those countries not only exceeded our numbers, often increased tenfold, the mortality rate increased tenfold etc”.

Nelli BABAYAN