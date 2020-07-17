Your PRIVATE iPhone Screen? (video)

The latest Apple MacBook Pro, Google Pixel devices and more on sale today

Deals. Let’s start off with the latest 13in MacBook Pro which is getting $100 discounts for several models on Amazon. For example, you can get the 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, Intel Core i5 with two Thunderbolt 3 ports for $1399 shipped. If you want more power the 2.0GHz variant with four Thunderbolt 3 ports is available for $1699 and it also packs 16GB of RAM. B&H is also matching these deals if you want to check them out. The Razer Blade 15 is $300 off, leaving it at $2099 for the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD variant rocking the Nvidia GeForce RTX 20170 graphics card. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is $120 off, leaving it at $680 while the 4 XL is $100 off, leaving that at $800 shipped. We have more deals on Macs, the Pixel 3a for those still interested and more in the links in the description.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition could arrive with a 120Hz display and IP68 rating

Lately we’ve been getting several rumors of a Galaxy S20 Lite which will apparently be called Galaxy S20 Fan Edition and will debut in October. Recently it was spotted on Geekbench using the Snapdragon 865 and packing 6GB of RAM and now, Ice Universe is chiming in. According to him this phone will also bring a 120Hz display. He also mentioned the fact that it will be IP68 dust and water resistant and a 3.3mm punch hole. He didn’t confirm if we’ll get it in the middle like on the S20 or on the side like we did with the S10. On the tweet he also confirmed that it’ll get a “nice” price and that it is set to launch in Q4.

Twitter accounts of Apple, Uber, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and more hacked to promote Bitcoin scam

If you’re on Twitter, make sure to follow me by the way, you would know that a lot of pretty big people got hacked yesterday including Apple, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Uber and many others. The hack was apparently conducted through a third party app and they basically ran the same crypto currency scam through out all of these accounts. They would tweet out that said person was feeling generous due to the pandemic and promised that if you send them some bitcoin, they would double it. According to MalwareTech, they made millions of dollars before the tweets were pulled. We have no more information as to what will happen with the hackers or the money but, be aware, it may happen again.

Microsoft’s product chief Panos Panay again teases the Surface Duo in a candid shot

And, since companies leaking their own products is pretty much a trend now, let’s talk about Microsoft. We’ve been waiting on the Surface Duo for almost a year, 10 months to be exact, and now the company’s CPO Panos Panay is just casually showing it off on social media. Back on July 1st he answered a tweet about how excited they were for the Duo by saying he was pumped too and showing off the device. Now, hem posted a picture on Twitter about starting his day while using the Duo while it’s on a case. We’re still expecting this phone to come out for the Holiday’s rocking the Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It won’t have either 5G or NFC and it will run Android 10, we’ll keep you posted if we get more teasers.

13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with Arm processors would ship late in 2020

Apple has made a lot of buzz ever since they announced their new ARM-Based Macs with Apple Silicon. A new DigiTimes report claims that Apple will be releasing a new 13in MacBook Pro and a MacBook Air by the end of 2020. And, this is no secret as we’ve been covering before but, this new report gives us more details on production. According to the report, Taiwan supply chain will begin shipping Backlit units and other components for these Macs in Q3 of this year, which means any time between now and September. Total shipments for these Macs are also expected to grow this year and to be between 16-17M units when compared to last year’s 14.5-15.5M. This is a little earlier than Ming Chi Kuo said a couple of weeks ago. Speaking of Kuo, another prediction in the report also aligns with one of his, where he said we might get a new 10.8in iPad with a “higher-performance” chip in the latter half of this year. We don’t know if this will be a bigger iPad or we’re just getting smaller bezels with the A12 chip inside. We’ll keep you updated.

Privacy Screen could allow only an Apple Glass user to view content on an iPhone’s display

And finally the hottest news today have to do again with Apple. So do any of you have any guesses why the company wants to push AR so much and also bring us Apple Glass? Well let’s just say it seems to be a privacy feature, and we see how the company is doubling down with iOS 14 as it let’s you know when an app is using your camera or your microphone and helping you protect your gallery. Cupertino just filed a new patent application called “Privacy Screen”. Basically, the way this would work is by using AR and the Apple Glasses to make it look like there is a normal display on your device but, to other people your screen will look completely blank. Now, this is obviously in development and the patent does mention that it decreases battery life because it sometimes pushes the brightness to compensate. There’s different ways to doing this but, the chief method is by using the AR glasses. This system would also work for other features like, displaying information to read with the AR system showing your controls somewhere on the screen. It would help get rid of those polarized screen protectors and give you more privacy if needed.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

Tweets by Pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow