Your Phone app for Windows now runs apps off your Samsung phone

With the current upgrade of Your Phone app, Microsoft and Samsung bring the total Windows + Android experience closer to Apple’s environment. The brand-new upgrade lets you mirror imitate apps on your PC without needing to touchyour phone Currently, the function is offered just to pick Samsung gadgets.

In the Your Phone app menu, you will discover an Apps tab left wing. Clicking on it will expose the complete list of set up apps onyour Samsung Galaxy phone You can open every one in a different window and even let them rest on the taskbar.

As of now, just owners of the Galaxy S9, S10 and S20-series can benefit from this cool function however Microsoft assures a broader assistance for more Android gadgets is coming. We do not understand if that suggests more Samsung gadgets or other non-Samsung phones will ultimately get assistance also.

