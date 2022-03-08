Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“I warmly congratulate all of you on the occasion of International Women’s Day, March 8. Especially on this day we are especially warm to the women around us, we are more attentive and caring.

Thanks to your care, wisdom and patience, you have kept the strength of our families for centuries, raising patriotic children first of all. Your devotion to your family and homeland contributes to the preservation and strengthening of national traditions.

At the same time, on this day, the March 8 Council on the Protection of Women’s Rights is especially important.

I would like to emphasize that ensuring full rights between women and men in all spheres of public life is one of the priorities of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. We work continuously to increase the role of women in public life, protection of labor rights, protection of victims of violence, public administration, local self-government bodies, ensuring the involvement of women in political processes. It is not accidental that many women are successfully working in the upper echelons of the public administration system, especially in the power structures, in the sphere of protection of public life, I hope their number will increase more and more.

Our government will pursue the issues you raise and will consistently contribute to the full realization of your potential.

“I once again congratulate all of you on this beautiful holiday, wishing you family warmth, prosperity, happiness, optimism, professional success and new initiatives,” the message reads.