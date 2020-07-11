Your big questions about race, answered

Ever since the recent Black Lives Matter protests, leaders have called for a national conversation on race.

Race is a thorny topic, and for people wanting to understand others’ racism – or their very own – it may be difficult to learn where to turn.

So please consider this a safe space where you are able to pose questions you may hesitate to ask elsewhere. To help answer them, we’ve reached out to scholars and other experts on race. Send us your questions — there’s a place to achieve that at the bottom with this page — and we’ll try to answer those, too.

Our purpose here’s not to chide, preach or settle historical scores. We’re all in this together.

And we all have questions. We’ve picked several to get you started.

Source link