Youngest Known Magnetar Discovered 16,000 Light-Years Away From Earth

Astronomers can see the youngest known magnetar about 16,000 light-years away from Earth. It has been called Swift J1818.0-1607. A study published in the IOP Science Journal explaining the discovery of this magnetar states it’s about 240 years old that makes it quite new and young by cosmic standards. It was first discovered back in March when a massive burst of X-rays was emitted because of it. After followup studies, more information about its age and physical features were unmasked.

What is just a magnetar?

To understand what a magnetar is, we must first know what exactly a neutron star is. Neutron stars are the smallest and densest stars that’s the remnant of a huge star that goes supernova, or the result of a massive start collapsing on it self. The core of the massive star collapses which crushes every proton and electron right into a neutron. But, if the core of the collapsing star is between about 1 and 3 solar masses, only then can it collapse right into a neutron star. If the mass is higher, it’ll become a black hole.

Now, a magnetar is a form of neutron star with an exceptionally powerful magnetic field. This magnetic field can be 1,000 times more powerful than that of an everyday neutron star. They are known as the absolute most magnetic objects in the universe. They also to produce vast quantity of energy in the shape of electromagnetic radiation. NASA says the Swift J1818.0-1607 “packs twice the mass of our Sun into a volume more than one trillion times smaller.”

Swift J1818.0-1607 magnetar

As per data published by NASA, the Swift J1818.0-1607 was discovered on March 12 when it released a huge burst of X-rays. European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton observatory and NASA’s NuSTAR telescope then studied this magnetar and discovered that it was the youngest known magnetar at about 240 years of age. The data states that Swift J1818.0-1607 is about 16,000 light-years away from Earth. This means the light from Swift J1818.0-1607 was 16,000 years old and at that time, the magnetar was 240 years old. The data also states there are over 3,000 known neutron stars and till now, only 31 magnetars have been confirmed. A researcher stated that when they comprehend the formation story of those objects, they could be able to understand just why there is this type of huge difference involving the amount of magnetars discovered and the total number of known neutron stars.

“This object is showing us an earlier time in a magnetar’s life than we’ve ever seen before, very shortly after its formation,” said Nanda Rea, a researcher at the Institute of Space Sciences in Barcelona and principal investigator on the observation campaigns by XMM Newton and NuSTAR. “Maybe if we understand the formation story of these objects, we’ll understand why there is such a huge difference between the number of magnetars we’ve found and the total number of known neutron stars,” she added.

The JPL NASA pr release adds that Swift J1818.0-1607 is one of five known magnetars that are also radio pulsars, which are neutrons that emit long-lived radio waves. This discovery will help researchers and boffins in refining the scientific models of magnetars as their physical properties and behaviours change because they age. This study has been published in the IOP Science Journal.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro an ideal premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you are able to subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.