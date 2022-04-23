The Armenian youth weightlifting team, led by senior coach Melik Ghukasyan, is holding a regular training camp in Abovyan. The national women’s team is also there.

The young weightlifters are preparing for the world championship to be held in Heraklion, Greece on May 2-10, where eight boys and one girl will represent our country. They are.

55 kg – Garnik Cholakyan,

61 kg: Andranik Papeyan,

67 kg – Gor Sahakyan,

81 kg – Mnatsakan Abrahamyan,

89 kg – Gevorg Ghahramanyan and Suren Grigoryan,

96 kg – Garik Karapetyan,

102 kg – Petros Petrosyan,

76 kg – Milena Khachatryan.

Ashot HAKOBYAN