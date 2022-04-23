The Armenian youth weightlifting team, led by senior coach Melik Ghukasyan, is holding a regular training camp in Abovyan. The national women’s team is also there.
The young weightlifters are preparing for the world championship to be held in Heraklion, Greece on May 2-10, where eight boys and one girl will represent our country. They are.
- 55 kg – Garnik Cholakyan,
- 61 kg: Andranik Papeyan,
- 67 kg – Gor Sahakyan,
- 81 kg – Mnatsakan Abrahamyan,
- 89 kg – Gevorg Ghahramanyan and Suren Grigoryan,
- 96 kg – Garik Karapetyan,
- 102 kg – Petros Petrosyan,
- 76 kg – Milena Khachatryan.
Ashot HAKOBYAN
