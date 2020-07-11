Young surfer dies after being attacked by shark and suffered severe leg injuries near Coffs Harbour

A teenage boy has died after he was brutally attacked by a shark near Coffs Harbour.

The shark attack took place as the 17-year-old boy was surfing at Wooli Beach, near Grafton on the NSW North Coast just before 2.30pm.

Several surfers came to the boy’s assistance and helped the injured teenager to the shore.

He suffered serious leg injuries and despite being given first aid and CPR efforts by emergency services to regenerate him, that he died at the scene.

Beaches in your community including Wooli, Diggers Camp and Minnie Water have now been closed.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District will soon be liaising with the Department of Primary Industry to analyze the circumstances surrounding the death.

‘Beachgoers are urged to follow along with safety advice from Surf Life Saving NSW,’ police said in a statement.

Wooli Beach is not currently patrolled by Surf Life Saving NSW but they will return to beaches in late September.

A report into the teenager’s death will soon be prepared for the coroner.

Police were pictured collecting his surfboard, which had visible bite marks around its base

This latest attack comes after a 60-year-old surfer died after he was bitten in the leg by a three-metre shark at Salt Beach near Kingscliff on June 7.

A pair of fellow board-riders, including someone who was friends with the victim as well as an unknown surfer, risked their lives wanting to save your self the 60-year-old.

The pair valiantly fought off the shark in a desperate attempt to save the man’s life before dragging him to shore.

Paramedics were waiting on the sand to take care of the critical leg injury but that he unfortunately died at the scene.