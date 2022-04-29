It is the next day of our struggle, today there are more people with us, the result of this struggle depends on each of us, the leader of the NA “I have honor” faction, the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan announced before the march starting from Freedom Square.

Arthur Vanetsyan called on those who are dissatisfied with the current authorities, but are far behind the various protests, to join the struggle.

“Join so that tomorrow you can look into the eyes of your children, your grandchildren. Young people, unite so that you can live in a country where you can be safe, where you can plan your future.

This movement belongs to all of us, all Armenians, all the people who love Armenia և Artsakh.

“We will not get tired, we will fight, we will fight until the end,” he said.

The opposition figure also referred to the manipulations of the government propaganda machine, which try to mislead the public.

“I want to say the following directly: when they say that we want a war, believe me, the war will happen if they stay. We will bring peace to our country, our people. When they say that the opposition will lead to civil clashes with their actions, now I officially say that the government bears all the responsibility. “If a person bleeds from the nose, the whole responsibility is on the government, because we carry out our protest actions peacefully,” Arthur Vanetsyan emphasized.

He said that a march will be held on April 30, and then the decisive, very important stage of the struggle will be announced.

The citizens’ march started from Freedom Square to Tumanyan, Mashtots Avenue, Sayat-Nova, Khanjyan streets, in one of the sections of which the participants of the march will join the participants of the Resistance movement.