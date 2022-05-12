“Disobedience actions will continue again tomorrow, today there were some changes in our program, but tomorrow at 16:00 come to France Square to do something important together,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the Armenia bloc in France Square. He said there would be no turning back.

Although the opposition rally has already ended, hundreds of citizens remain in the French Square, and now they are holding an online rally. Members of the resistance movement have announced that they will hold an online rally every day from 20:30. According to them, the purpose of this operation is to show through live connections on social networks that not 2,000 or 3,000 people gathered in the French Square, but more.

Gohar HAKOBYAN