Young New Zealander Uncle Tics opens up about life with Tourette’s syndrome

A young man has given a candid inside look at what life is like with Tourette’s – from attempting to hold an egg without dropping it to falling in love and holding down employment.

New Zealand-based social media marketing star Leighton Clarke, 26, works as a videographer and has a TikTok following of very nearly 400,000.

Mr Clarke – whose fans know him as Uncle Tics – shares light-hearted clips showing how that he goes about his daily life regardless of the constant and sometimes painful constraints Tourette’s syndrome places on him.

In one clip Mr Clarke, from Hamilton in the centre of the country’s North Island, shared the heartwarming story of how he met his partner Olivia.

TikTok star Leighton Clarke, 26 and referred to as Uncle Tics to the net, is open about living with Tourette’s – sharing both his light-hearted and much more challenging moments with his social media fans

Mr Clarke pictured with his girlfriend Olivia. The pair have shared the heartwarming story of how they met – with Uncle Tics telling the story through his involuntary tics

While attempting what he called the ‘Egg Challenge’ Mr Clarke couldn’t hold onto an egg without cracking it against his friend’s head

‘We met in 2016 and I found your 19th birthday and I found out we were workmates,’ that he said between involuntary verbal tics.

Olivia then explained how her now-boyfriend took her to a concert to see a band he liked and asked her if she wanted backstage usage of meet them.

‘I had no idea who they were,’ Olivia said.

‘So I said no because I did not know who they are!’

‘Anyway therefore it was a Friday night and another morning on Saturday the two of us had work and before we visited sleep I rolled over and gave you a kiss and said many thanks.

‘From then he was out of the friend zone!,’ she stated before Mr Clarke revealed that they had been together for three and a half years.

Tourette’s is a condition consisting of involuntary speech tics or physical movements and sometimes develops in childhood.

WHAT IS TOURETTE’S SYNDROME? Tourette’s syndrome is just a neurological condition characterised by way of a combination of involuntary noises and movements called tics. It often starts throughout childhood and continues up. Tics could be either be vocal or physical. In many cases Tourette’s syndrome runs in families and it’s usually associated with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Tourette’s syndrome is known as after the French doctor, Georges Gilles de la Tourette, who first described the syndrome and its own symptoms in the 19th century. There’s no cure for Tourette’s syndrome, but treatment can help to get a handle on the symptoms. Source: NHS Choices

Mr Clarke proudly states to his thousands of followers on his Instagram page ‘I will be loud and I am Maori

In newer footage shared to his TikTok profile, the self-deprecating social media star showed each day in his life as a videographer – filming a client’s house included in his job.

‘She’s a windy motherf***ing bitch,’ that he could be heard blurting out as that he filmed from the property’s deck.

‘It’s f***ing mean as,’ that he later shouts as that he paces with his camera frame round the back garden.

When it comes to making meals, that he showed life can prove to be challenging when it comes to handling ingredients.

The self-deprecating social media marketing star in addition has showed each day in his life as a videographer – filming a client’s home included in a job

In one video of him making pizza from scratch with Olivia, Uncle Tics filmed himself throwing cheese in the air and inadvertently crushing an egg against the kitchen counter.

And in another clip, he attempted ‘The Egg Challenge’ – but couldn’t hold onto the foodstuff item for longer than 28 seconds without hurling it from the ceiling or cracking one over his friend’s head.

‘I’m really sorry cuz, I’m really sorry about that,’ that he said.

Mr Clarke, who proudly states on his Instagram page ‘I will be loud and I am Maori’ and visits schools to talk about how he addresses his health through his social media accounts, added though living through Tourette’s can be extremely tiring.

‘Tourette’s is super tiring sometimes. This was a tic attack whilst I was filming today. It’s real and painful!’ that he said along side a video of him fighting through the spasms.