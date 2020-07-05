Young man, 25, plunges to his death from a high-rise balcony in the heart of Sydney
- Emergency services were called to Liverpool Street at about 6.15pm on Sunday
- A 25-year-old man had fallen from a high-rise balcony and died at the scene
- The death just isn’t being treated as suspicious and believed to be misadventure
A man has fallen from a high-rise balcony to his death in Sydney’s CBD.
Police and emergency services were called to Liverpool Street after reports a man had fallen off a balcony at about 6.15pm on Sunday.
The 25-year-old died at the scene.
Surry Hills cops established a crime scene and began an investigation.
‘The man’s death just isn’t being treated as suspicious and is believed to be misadventure,’ a NSW police media statement reads.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
